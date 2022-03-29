Minneapolis (March 29, 2022) – As the Xcel Energy Foundation opens applications for its 2022 grant program, it’s announcing the launch of Energizing the Future. This is a new giving plan with new focus areas that better align Xcel Energy’s business priorities and reflect diversity, equity and inclusion commitments while creating a stronger community. The Foundation has also increased annual grant funding in 2022 to $4.4 million, from $3.8 million in 2021, for the company’s eight state service area, strengthening the Company’s overall community impact.
“We live and work in the communities we serve and are committed to supporting diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Chris Clark, president, Xcel Energy-Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. “We’re proud of the changes we’ve made to our giving plan that will make a difference to the organizations we support and help build stronger communities across the Upper Midwest.”
Energizing the Future will consist of three focus areas including STEM career pathways, environmental sustainability and community vitality.
STEM Career Pathways
Grants awarded through the Foundation for STEM initiatives will help expand STEM education opportunities and connect upcoming and existing employees to STEM careers, with a focus on providing:
- Project-based learning and investigative experiences for K-12 students
- Financial aid, mentorship and support services to students
- Diverse and inclusive learning environments for all
- Training and additional skill services for employees in STEM careers
Environmental Sustainability
The Foundation is also focused on minimizing environmental impacts among vulnerable populations and protecting air, water and land by supporting:
- Environmental sustainability initiatives
- Environmental stewardship and conservation education
- Programs that restore, maintain, and improve natural habitats and community green spaces
- Natural resource conservation with an emphasis on water conservation
Community Vitality
Finally, supporting the communities where customers live with grant support will help build community strength and vibrancy. The goal is to advance economic prosperity and foster cultural expression and inclusion through:
- Case management and support services for underserved populations related to employment
- Entrepreneurial endeavors that support local economies
- Amplification of diverse artists and art forms
- Free, reduced-price and community outreach activities
While the Xcel Energy Foundation grant application process is now open, applications are accepted by invitation only. Funding is open to 501(c)(3) organizations and programs within Xcel Energy’s service area in Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Michigan, Texas and New Mexico.