The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated a Pot of Gold winner at its Wake Up Alexandria event on Friday, December 17, 2021. The event was hosted The Written Gift and took place at Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Service. Chamber Board President, Lynn Jenc of Alexandria Public Schools Community Education, drew the winning business, Rose City Sign, from the pot of more than 620 current Chamber members. The prize package was valued at $6,668.
Pot of Gold items were generously sponsored by the following Chamber members: Alexandria Area YMCA, Alexandria Area Young Professionals, Alexandria Clinic, A Service of Alomere Health, Alexandria Farmers Market, Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, Alexandria Technical & Community College, AMS Digital Productions, Amy Christopherson – State Farm Insurance, Avon Independent Rep – Mary Becker, Bethany on the Lake, Bruckner Mediation, Central Lakes Symphony Orchestra, CM – Woodworks, Coldwell Banker Crown Realtors, Colorful Seasons Garden Center, Corral Saloon & Eatery, Douglas County Developmental Achievement Center, Echo Press Newspaper, Ellingson Plumbing, Heating, A/C & Electrical, Escape Room Alexandria, Fleet Farm, Garden Center Lanes/Fat Daddy’s, Glow. Airbrush Tan Studio, Habitat for Humanity of Douglas County ReStore, Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton, Hilltop Lumber, Innovative Builders, Inc., Irmadene Hanson, LLC, KIK-FM & COOL-FM, Manpower, Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union, Multi Business Solutions, Nortec Communications, Inc., Palmer Creations, Past & Present Home Gallery, Pike & Pint Grill, Pioneer Public Television, Precision IT Solutions, Pride of the Lakes, Profile by Sanford, Quality Computer Services of Central MN, LLC, Rose City Sign, Runestone Electric Association, Runestone Museum Foundation, Sara Thingvold, Professional LLC, Someplace Safe Thrift Store, The Garden Bar on 6th, UCAN (United Communities Advocating Non-Violence), West Central Sanitation, and Winning Edge.
The Pot of Gold drawing is a highly anticipated part of each Wake Up event. Donations include business items, discounted services, gift certificates and promotional items. Every Chamber member is included in the drawing, but a representative of the business drawn must be present to win.
For more information about the Pot of Gold or Wake Up Alexandria, contact Jess Ptacek at the Chamber of Commerce, 320-763-1489 or jess@alexandriamn.org.