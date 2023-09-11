Taco John’s is out to prove that the possibilities are endless with a Potato Olés ®-inspired shell that only the brand known for bigger. bolder. better. flavors would devise. Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 12, the popular quick-service restaurant will launch the NEW Beefy Loaded Cheddar Crunch Taco and Chicken Club Cheddar Crunch Taco. (Courtesy: Taco John's)

#sponsored