(Alexandria, MN)--Taco John’s is out to prove that the possibilities are endless with a Potato Olés ®-inspired shell that only the brand known for bigger. bolder. better. flavors would devise.
Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 12, the popular quick-service restaurant will launch the NEW Beefy Loaded Cheddar Crunch Taco and Chicken Club Cheddar Crunch Taco, featuring a one-of-a-kind crunchy flatbread shell coated in aged cheddar cheese and shredded potatoes dusted with the brand’s signature Potato Olés® seasoning blend. As they say, “Never judge a book by its cover,” but when it comes to Taco John’s new Cheddar Crunch Taco — judge the shell out of it.
“Our Potato Olés® embody the Taco John’s experience,” said Taco John’s Corporate Chef and Director of Menu Innovation Brad Bergaus. “Inspired by this iconic flavor profile and texture, we worked to bring this experience to life in a whole new way. This hearty flatbread shell is made with a potato flour blend, coated with aged cheddar cheese and crispy shredded potatoes and finished with our Potato Olés® seasoning blend to deliver the kind of crunch and flavor our guests know and love.”
Delivering Taco John’s signature flavor, the Beefy Loaded Cheddar Crunch Taco is packed with seasoned American beef, crispy Potato Olés®, warm nacho cheese and crisp shredded lettuce for $4.29. The Chicken Club Cheddar Crunch Taco delivers a classically fresh flavor with grilled all-white meat chicken, crispy bacon and creamy ranch topped with all-natural cheddar cheese, crisp shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes for $4.99. Shell yeah.
“Just like our classic crispy tacos, these shells are fried in-house daily to ensure the highest quality and freshest taste — and sure enough, the crunch is memorable,” said Bergaus. “The Cheddar Crunch Tacos have been in the making for two years. Our guests in Minnesota loved the crunchy texture and flavors so much during the test that we knew we had to share this exciting innovation with all our communities.”
Taco John’s will always find a way to make guests come back for more, including a bolder breakfast deal on its Meat & Potato Breakfast Burritos for a limited time only. At participating locations, the offer features a 2-for-$6.50 deal on Meat & Potato Breakfast Burritos, packed with bacon or sausage, fluffy scrambled eggs, crispy golden Potato Olés® and warm nacho cheese for guests to start their day.
The Cheddar Crunch Tacos and two for $6.50 Meat & Potato Breakfast Burritos will be available in-store, at the drive-thru and through the mobile app at participating locations until Wednesday, Nov. 1. Both Cheddar Crunch Tacos will also be available in combos.
With its fusion of distinctive flavors and bold south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos, Potato Olés® and craveworthy Fried Chicken Tacos. Taco John’sfeatures signature specials like specially priced Crispy Beef Tacos every Taco Tuesday and everyday value starting at $1, $2 and $3 on the ValuEST Menu. Download the Taco John’s Mobile App and join Bigger Bolder Rewards for free food and exclusive offers today.
About Taco John’s®
Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 50 years. Now, Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 23 states – making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America. Taco John’sfeatures signature specials like Taco Tuesday since 1989 and everyday value starting at $1, $2 and $3 on the ValuEST Menu. With bold originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s knows how to Olé The Day. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions of its signature menu items that are made-to-order using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces. The brand was listed on Entrepreneur’s “Top Food Franchises of 2023” under the “Mexican Food” category and was recently recognized by QSR Magazine as a “Top 15 Chain Ready to Contend as Fast Food’s Top Players.” Taco John’s is led by CEO Jim Creel, who was named one of “The Most Influential Restaurant CEOs in the Country” by Nation’s Restaurant News in 2022. For more information, visit tacojohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.
#sponsored