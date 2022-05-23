(Glenwood, MN)--Glacial Ridge Hospice’s 26th Annual Motorcycle Ride and Car Run is on Saturday, June 18th. The ride and activities have always been a community event with free-will donations so everyone can participate. Riding For a Cause’s full lineup of events includes lunch in the park, an afternoon ride, a chance at raffles and door prizes, and a night ride – and commemorative shirts!
All events take place at Glenwood City Park along the beautiful shores of Lake Minnewaska. Winding through the scenic, rolling hills of Pope County, the afternoon ride is approximately two and a half hours long with a halfway stop in Swift Falls. Then when the sun goes down, participants travel in camaraderie around Lake Minnewaska to wrap up the day.
Highlights of the ride are seeing individuals gather at locations along the route to wave and show support for a continuous flow of motorcycles and cars passing by – all in honor of hospice patients. More details of the event, including maps of the routes and approximate intersection times, are online at glacialridge.org/Ride.
Free-Will Donations Support Hospice Patients
100% of the proceeds raised for the Hospice Ride go directly to enhance care for hospice and palliative care patients and their families. Homecare and Hospice Manager Tina Blair said, “On behalf of Glacial Ridge Hospice staff and the Ride Committee, we appreciate our community’s continued support. We’d also like to thank our corporate sponsor, Marthaler Chevrolet, and their annual contribution to this important cause.”
If you wish to donate, you may send a check to Glacial Ridge Hospice, 10 Fourth Ave SE, Glenwood, MN. All contributions are tax-exempt.
Official Ride Shirts (Pre-Order for the best selection!)
Get your 26th annual ride gear – wear it proudly even if you can’t attend the event! Pre-order yours today and choose from several options: t-shirts, ladies’ tank tops and v-neck t-shirts, hoodies, and long-sleeve crewneck shirts! Download the form and submit it with payment by the pre-order deadline, May 31, 2022.
T-shirts will also be available for purchase at the hospice office prior to the event and at the registration table while they last.
What is hospice?
For patients whose illness is no longer responding to aggressive curative therapies, hospice addresses all the symptoms of the disease with particular emphasis on controlling the patient’s pain and discomfort. The goal of hospice is to improve the quality of the patient’s last days and weeks of life by offering comfort and dignity. The hospice team also helps people manage the emotional, social, and spiritual impact on the patient and those close to them.
The patient’s care team includes physicians, nurses, aides, social workers, spiritual caregivers, counselors, therapists, and volunteers. They are specially trained to provide pain and symptom management for the patient and support for the family. Because each individual and family have unique needs, a hospice team works with the patient and their family to develop a personalized care plan.
Glacial Ridge Hospice covers a 30-mile radius from their office in Glenwood and has an RN on call, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information about hospice or the Hospice Ride, visit glacialridge.org or call 320.634.2221.