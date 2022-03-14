Operation Round Up® March 2022 Recipients

Photo caption: Representing some of the organizations receiving Operation Round Up® grants in March front row from left to right: Callan Peper, Lakes Area Law Dogs Foundation; Shirley Ross, Alexandria Senior Quilters; Cheryl Penkivech, Smokey Timbers Camp; Jessica Albertsen and Vicki Gesell, Kid’s Water Festival; and Bob Peper and Cain, Lakes Area Law Dogs Foundation. Middle row from left to right: Rachel Aasness and Theo, Edith and Shaun Johnson, Lund Township Playground; Shelli-Kae Foster, Alexandria Senior Center; Nicole Fernholz, Alexandria Area HS Graduation Party; Brittany Johnson, Douglas County Historical Society; Leon Breun, St. Mary’s Cemetery; Melissa Amundson, Friends of the Magnet; Steve Loen, Glenwood & Beyond; Jerry Haggenmiller, Kids Water Festival; Bill Meyer, Runestone Museum Foundation and Janet Johnson and Deb Anderson, Operation Round Up Trust Board members. Back row from left to right: Frannie Hunt, West Central Area HS Post Prom; Kelli Minnerath, Habitat for Humanity Douglas County; Kim Hanson, West Moe Cemetery Association; Jon Ford and Mike New, Lund Township Playground and Pryce Score, Hoffman-Kensington Area Food Shelf.

Through the contributions of Runestone Electric Association's participating members, the Operation Round Up® Trust Board recently approved $14,550 to assist local community programs during its quarterly meeting.

The Cooperative's trust board, a voluntary board of seven REA members, reviewed and considered 38 grant applications and distributed funds to 34 projects and programs this past quarter. Community-based projects and programs have received more than $1 million since the program's inception in 2003.

Fire Departments & First Responders: Ashby Fire Department ($900); Forada Emergency Responders ($1,000); Osakis Fire Department ($900) and Kensington Fire & First Responders ($900). Food Shelves:  Outreach Food Shelf ($1,000); Hoffman-Kensington Area Food Shelf ($1,000) and Long Prairie Emergency Food Pantry ($300). 

Youth: Morris Post Prom ($200); Alexandria Area High School Senior Graduation Party ($250); Viking Sportsmen, Inc. ($500); Stevens County Dolly Parton Imagination Library ($100); Osakis Trap Team ($250); West Central Area Post Prom ($200); Friends of the Magnet ($500); Kid’s Water Festival ($500); Miltona Science Magnet School ($250); Glacial Hills Elementary ($300); and Minnewaska Area HS Trap Team ($250).

Community: St. Mary’s Cemetery ($500); Douglas County DAC ($500); Central Square, Inc. ($250); Alexandria Gray Ladies ($300); West Moe Cemetery Association ($200); First Lutheran Cemetery ($250); Lund Township Playground ($500); Wendell Legion & Auxiliary Post 426 ($250); Glenwood & Beyond, Inc. ($250); Smokey Timbers Camp ($250); Lakes Area Law Dogs Foundation ($500); Habitat for Humanity of Douglas County ($250); Douglas County Historical Society ($250); Runestone Museum Foundation ($250).

Seniors:  Alexandria Senior Center ($500) and Alexandria Senior Quilters ($250).

The deadline to apply for the next round of funding is May 6, 2022. Apply at www.RunestoneElectric.com

Runestone Electric Association serves nearly 15,000 accounts in rural areas of Douglas, Pope, Grant, Stevens, Ottertail, Stearns, and Todd Counties.