(Alexandria, MN)--John Collopy, founder of RE/MAX Results, which has an office in Alexandria, feels strongly about the importance of building a strong foundation for all.
That’s why since 2015, the foundation he started, RE/MAX Results Foundation, has donated nearly a half million dollars in grant money, and given employees time off to donate thousands of volunteer hours to projects in the areas of housing, education and community building.
Collopy has also made the decision to donate 100 percent of the proceeds from sales of his memoir, The Reward of Knowing, to the RE/MAX Results Foundation.
In The Reward of Knowing, Collopy shares the circumstances that transformed him from what he describes as “a loser” into one of the most successful businessmen in America.
Re/Max has an office in Alexandria at 217 North Nokomis Street.