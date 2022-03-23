The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated a Pot of Gold winner at its Wake Up Alexandria event on Friday, March 18, 2022. The event was hosted by Hilltop Lumber. Chamber Board President, Matt Gilbertson of Viking Bank, drew the winning business, Heartland Orthopedic Specialists, from the pot of more than 640 current Chamber members. The prize package was valued at $5,492.
Pot of Gold items were generously sponsored by the following Chamber members: Alexandria Area YMCA, Alexandria Clinic, A Service of Alomere Health, Alexandria Farmers Market, Alexandria Technical & Community College, AMS Digital Productions, Amy Christopherson – State Farm Insurance, Avon Independent Rep – Mary Becker, Bethany on the Lake, Boy Scouts of America – Northern Lights Council, Bruckner Mediation, Central Lakes Symphony Orchestra, CM – Woodworks, Coldwell Banker Crown Realtors, Colorful Seasons Garden Center, Corral Saloon & Eatery, Cub Foods – Alexandria, Doherty Staffing Solutions, Douglas County Developmental Achievement Center, Echo Press Newspaper, Ellingson Plumbing, Heating, A/C & Electrical, Escape Room Alexandria, Glow. Airbrush Tan Studio, Habitat for Humanity of Douglas County ReStore, Hilltop Lumber, Innovative Builders, Inc., Irmadene Hanson, LLC, KIK-FM & COOL-FM, Legacy Hearing Centers, Local Flayre, Manpower, Multi Business Solutions, Nortec Communications, Inc., Palmer Creations, Past & Present Home Gallery, Pike & Pint Grill, Pioneer Public Television, Profile by Sanford, Quality Computer Services of Central MN, LLC, Rose City Sign, Runestone Electric Association, Runestone Museum Foundation, Sara Thingvold, Professional LLC, SERVPRO of Douglas & Otter Tail Counties, Someplace Safe Thrift Store, The Garden Bar on 6th, West Central Sanitation, and Winning Edge.
The Pot of Gold drawing is a highly anticipated part of each Wake Up event. Donations include business items, discounted services, gift certificates and promotional items. Every Chamber member is included in the drawing, but a representative of the business drawn must be present to win.
For more information about the Pot of Gold or Wake Up Alexandria, contact Jess Ptacek at the Chamber of Commerce, 320-763-1489 or jess@alexandriamn.org.