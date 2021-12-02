Nicole Mulder

Nicole Mulder is the President of the Minnesota Presenters Network (MPN) Board of Directors, Nicole Mulder and is the Executive Director of Theatre L’Homme Dieu located in Alexandria, Minnesota.
Announcing the new President of the Minnesota Presenters Network (MPN) Board of Directors, Nicole Mulder! Nicole has been a member of the MPN Board since 2019 and is the Executive Director of Theatre L’Homme Dieu located in Alexandria, Minnesota.
MPN was formed in 1992 and has grown to include its present membership representing nearly 60 organizations of all sizes. MPN encourages membership from organizations interested in the exchange of ideas between presenters.
“The strength of the arts across MN has a lot to do with connections and relationships. It is our relationships, many rooted in MPN, that allow for collaboration and information sharing,” Mulder continues. “I am honored to be entrusted to lead this smart, inclusive, and courageous community of Arts Professionals; they are some of the state’s most creative minds! I am looking forward to working with them to continue to build and strengthen the impact MPN has on the arts across Minnesota.”