Homeowners Financial Group (HFG) held a ribbon cutting and open house event on Wednesday, February 23 to celebrate the opening of its new branch at 316 Broadway St., Ste.6 in Alexandria with Kami Schefers as its Licensed Mortgage Professional.
HFG is a full-service mortgage banker committed to serving its clients’ lending needs, while maintaining a culture focused on family and giving back.
