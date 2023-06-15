(Glenwood, MN)--Glacial Ridge Health System (GRHS) employees presented a check for $10,675 to the local United Way toward their annual LIVE UNITED fundraising campaign. The donations go far but never far away. They invest local dollars in our communities to address key issues focusing on health, education, and financial stability. These are the building blocks for a good life – a quality education that leads to a stable job, enough income to support a family through retirement, and good health.
With the cost of everything so high right now, more individuals and families on a fixed income or living paycheck to paycheck need a little assistance to get through. Unfortunately, the needs are more significant than ever in our local communities. In addition to programs that help in the short term, the United Way strives to create long-lasting changes that prevent problems from happening in the first place.
The direct and long-lasting impact of the United Way programs inspires generosity. GRHS employees could donate directly, set up payroll deductions, or through a PTO cash-out option. Converting their PTO for a donation allows many employees to contribute more than they could otherwise. Approximately 75% of the United Way donations came through the PTO donation option. Since the annual campaign began at GRHS in 2011, employees have donated over $111,000 to the local United Way.
The needs are year-round, and so are the giving opportunities. Programs include the Food Drop, Equipped to Work, Coat Distribution, Traveling Treehouse, Backpack Attack, Stuff the Bus, Holiday Gift Program, and more. Visit the United Way of Douglas and Pope Counties online at www.uwdp.org or call 320-834-7800 to learn more.