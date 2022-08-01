Boomerang Marine & Sports held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, July 29 to celebrate its grand reopening at 1110 N Nokomis St. NE in Alexandria under new ownership. New owners Mike and Dave Pearo have rebranded the business with a new logo and website, expanded showroom, new product lines, and more.
Boomerang Marine & Sports is a powersports and marine dealership serving the Alexandria area offering new and pre-owned ATVs and boats in the Polaris, Crestliner, and Godfrey Pontoons brands.
Ribbon Cuttings are a service offered by the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce. To learn more, email info@alexandriamn.org or call 320-763-3161.