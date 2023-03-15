(Glenwood, MN)--Kristi Winter, CNP, is the newest medical provider to join Glenwood Medical Center. Kristi enjoys all aspects of family medicine, especially building and maintaining relationships to care for people. "Connect. Empower. Inspire. These three words summarize how I strive to provide care during each patient interaction," she stated.
As an RN with over ten years of nursing experience in both homecare and hospital settings, Kristi felt passionate about continuing her education to provide care for patients in a clinic setting. In addition, she wanted to be more directly involved in promoting health and preventing disease. Kristi earned her master's degree at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, ND, to become a Certified Nurse Practitioner.
Kristi began seeing patients at the Walk-In Clinic in February. She enjoys helping patients maintain their health and diagnosing illnesses or injuries to get them on track to feeling better. Additionally, Kristi has special medical interests in women's health, dermatology, and geriatrics.
She was attracted to the genuine kindness of the staff and the comprehensive services available to the rural community. Growing up in Alexandria, she was familiar with Glenwood and feels it is a great place to establish roots and raise her daughter.
Lake time is a must in her free time, especially in the summer at her parent's home in Alexandria. Kristi has a passion for volleyball, having played in high school and college, and enjoys traveling and attending country music concerts.
About GRHS
For more than 100 years, Glacial Ridge Health System has provided the highest-quality heartfelt care to Glenwood and the west-central region. As a local hospital with a long-standing history, our foundation is strongly rooted in our communities where we provide compassionate and comprehensive healthcare services. Glacial Ridge Health System is comprised of a 22-bed Critical Access, Trauma Level IV hospital, a surgery center, three medical centers, an eye center, an ambulance service, homecare, hospice, EMS training center, wellness center, and Ridgewood Villa senior living apartments. Learn more at glacialridge.org.