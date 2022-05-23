(Glenwood, MN)--The GRHS 5K Scrub Run/Walk is a family event; kids, strollers, and dogs are welcome! The race is timed, but not officially, and the top male and female finishers receive a medal. Proceeds help support a local non-profit – Glacial Ridge Hospice.
To help kick off summer vacation, the running of the annual GRHS Scrub Run will start at 9 am on Saturday, June 11th. Beginning and ending at Glenwood City Park, the fun run follows the shoreline of beautiful Lake Minnewaska. Participants are encouraged to wear scrubs or your new Scrub Run shirt, available for pick-up the night before.
The first Scrub Run began eight years ago, inspired by Glacial Ridge’s beloved Dr. Mark Johnson. He lived an active lifestyle and had recently passed away from pancreatic cancer. Community members would often see Dr. Johnson and his wife Mary walking their dog, Kobi, which is one reason dogs are welcome at the Scrub Run. We also know that having a dog helps motivate people to get up, get out, and move. In addition to his daily walks, Dr. Johnson enjoyed golfing, hiking, and taking fitness classes at the Wellness Center.
“We have a top-notch hospice program. So many families in our area, including ours, have benefited from the program,” said Mary Johnson. “Glacial Ridge Hospice is full of caring people, and the service they provide is truly amazing.”
Register for the GRHS 5K Scrub Run/Walk online or download a form at glacialridge.org/ScrubRun. Registration forms are also available at the Glacial Ridge Wellness Center along Franklin Street in Glenwood.
Register by May 25th, and choose either a super soft t-shirt or a rocker-style tank top! Pat Douvier with Screenprints Plus is a strong supporter of our community and collaborated with GRHS to provide the two different shirt options for the same registration fee. Unfortunately, due to potential supply chain delays, shirts cannot be guaranteed after May 25th.
The registration fee is $25 for 16 years and older and $20 for 15 and younger; if registering on the morning of the event, fees are an additional $5.
If you have questions about the Scrub Run, please contact Joanna Curry at joanna.curry@glacialridge.org or call 320.334.5539.