(Alexandria, MN)-- Brent Kramer, MD, a recent addition to Vance Thompson Vision, is now serving the Alexandria community.
Dr. Kramer joins Deborah Gess Ristvedt, DO at the Vance Thompson Vision-Alexandria clinic. Dr. Kramer specializes in LASIK, cataract, cornea, and complex anterior segment surgery, and is a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons. He attended medical school at the University of Iowa, where he participated in the research distinction track, and he later completed a fellowship at Duke University in Durham, NC.
As a Minnesota native, Dr. Kramer feels fortunate to practice in his home state and give back to the communities that he knows and loves. He and his wife Shanna have one toddler and a baby on the way.
“We’re excited to add Dr. Kramer to our wonderful team. He will certainly contribute towards the excellent care of our patients and provide welcomed expertise,” Dr. Ristvedt said.
“I’m honored to be a part of a clinic that prioritizes the improvement of patients’ quality of life through vision care. I can’t wait to start seeing patients in Alexandria,” Dr. Kramer said.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Kramer at Vance Thompson Vision, call 1-877-522-EYES