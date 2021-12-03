The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Membership Team recognized three new Chamber members on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.
Winsupply of Alexandria offers plumbing, HVAC and hydronics products by major brands. With a catalog of more than 10,000 products, the company prides itself on offering the benefits of local accountability with the advantages of being a large, nationwide supplier and strives to offer quality customer service to its contractor clients.
Learn more at winsupplyinc.com/Location/Alexandria-MN.
Woodsman Axe is a recreational axe throwing facility located at 124 7th Ave. W. It has eight lanes available for throwing; four are single target lanes and four are double targets. One lane has a projector to place an image on the target to throw at. Woodsman Axe also has a family room for kids to play in while adults throw.
Learn more by visiting woodsmanaxe.com.
Hello Beautiful Gifts & Coffee Shop is located at 507 Broadway St. in Alexandria. It features a variety of home and seasonal décor, wall art, Minnesota themed items, gourmet food, jewelry and personalization options for many items. There is also a coffee shop right inside the store, is located in a 100-year-old building with 20-foot tin ceilings and quaint hardwood floors.
Learn more on Facebook at Hello Beautiful Boutique MN.
The Membership Team serves as a resource to new members by providing support through conversations and introductions that will cultivate and promote positive ongoing relationships between Chamber members. For more information on the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, call 320-763-3161 or visit www.alexandriamn.org.