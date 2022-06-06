The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Membership Team recognized four new Chamber members on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
Ollie Birch Boutique is a new boutique in downtown Alexandria located at 614 Broadway St. The store offers a variety of items such as home décor, gifts, accessories, clothing sizes XS – 3X, private labeled candles and many US made items. Learn more at www.olliebirchmn.com.
The Smokestack BBQ Supply Store recently opened a location in Alexandria located at 1015 Hwy. 29 N. It offers a variety of smokers, grills, pellets, charcoal, seasonings, sauces, and more. It also offers local delivery and setup. The store will include a classroom to hold education opportunities about preparing and smoking meat. Learn more at www.thesmokestackmn.com.
Brandon Plotz is a financial advisor with Edward Jones in Alexandria, his office is located at 507 N Nokomis St., Ste. 204. Edward Jones offers a variety of financial services and uses the philosophy “Invest for the long term, seek quality investments, and manage risk diversification.” Learn more at edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/brandon-plotz.
The Vikingland Band Festival is entering its 38th year. The event takes place the last Sunday of June each year on Broadway St. from 4th Ave. to 15th Ave. Since the event has started it has drawn more than 94 different bands from seven states, three Canadian provinces and Norway. Each year the event is made possible by committee members and many volunteers. Learn more at www.vikinglandbandfestival.com.
The Membership Team serves as a resource to new members by providing support through conversations and introductions that will cultivate and promote positive ongoing relationships between Chamber members. For more information on the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, call 320-763-3161 or visit www.alexandriamn.org.