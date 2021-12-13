The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recognized four local businesses on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
Taylor Brown is new with eXp Realty but has been serving clients in Alexandria and the surrounding areas since 2017. Taylor specializes in residential, commercial and investment properties. Taylor Brown – eXp Realty office is located at 624 Broadway St., Ste. 103 in Alexandria. Learn more at www.taylorbrown.exprealty.com.
HomeGrown Nutrition is a shake club located at 1804 Broadway St., Ste. 180 in Alexandria and is owned by Bradley Challes. It offers protein shakes, teas, protein coffee, coaching and wellness evaluations. The space also has a lounge where you can enjoy products on site. Learn more by searching HomeGrown Nutrition on Facebook.
RehabAuthority Physical Therapy has many locations across Idaho, North Dakota and Minnesota. It has been “improving its patients’ lives” since 1999 but is new to the Alexandria area. It is located at 3007 Hwy. 29 S, Ste. 102. Physical Therapist Travis Beniak treats many conditions, but most enjoys treating back, neck, and sports injuries. Learn more at rehabauthority.com.
Lakes Area Theatre recently moved to a new location at 4133 Iowa St., Ste. 108 in the Indigo Plaza. Lakes Area Theatre hosts radio shows and small stage plays. The new space is more centrally located to other hospitality businesses and allows for additional seating and concessions that were not available at its previous location. Learn more by visiting lakesareathreatre.com.
The Chamber Ambassadors serve as an active communication link to cultivate and promote positive relationships between the Chamber and the business community for members and non-members.
