Join the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce for our Annual Celebration on Monday, January 31 at Arrowwood Resort & Conference Center. Social hour starts at 5 pm and the program/dinner will begin at 6 pm. This event will celebrate the accomplishments of 2021 and look ahead to what’s to come in 2022.
The outgoing board president, Lynn Jenc of Alexandria Public Schools Community Education, will pass the gavel to incoming board president, Matt Gilbertson of Viking Bank. We will also pay tribute to the 2021 Friend of the Chamber and the 2021 Top 5 Under 40 Young Professionals in the Alexandria Lakes Area:
Dr. Dustin Ditch, Owner and Founder, Evolve Orthodontics
Emily Erickson, HUD Service Coordinator, Bethel Manor and Winona Shores
Lukas Gotto, Technology Integrationist and Community Engagement Coordinator, Alexandria Public Schools
Kristen Haabala Wiener, Doctor and Owner, Raw and Company
Lacey Severson, Nurse Supervisor, Supporting Hands Nurse-Family Partnership
There will also be other awards and recognitions shared throughout the evening.
All the evening’s honorees as well as other Chamber highlights will be featured in the Chamber’s Annual Publication, published by, and inserted into the Echo Press in late January. For more information on the event or to purchase tickets, visit www.alexandriamn.org or contact the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce at 320-763-3161 or info@alexandriamn.org.