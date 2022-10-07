(Alexandria, MN)--BEE Well Clinic held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, October 6th to celebrate its new location at 510 22nd Ave. E, Ste. 202A in Alexandria. BEE Well Clinic is owned by family nurse practitioner Dr. Donna Piotter.
The clinic offers a modern holistic approach with a focus on health care prevention and wellness as opposed to sick care, addressing not just your immediate concerns but thinking ahead to your overall well-being.
Services BEE Well Clinic offers includes nutritional wellness, preventive care – holistic counseling, virtual care and house calls, IV nutrient infusion, everyday care – medical and urgent, and more. It also has a sensory deprivation float tank, cocoon deluxe fitness pod, and an infrared 4-person sauna. Learn more by visiting beewellclinic-medspa.com.
