(ALEXANDRIA, MN)--Barb Dahl has joined Coldwell Banker Crown Realtors as a full-time independent sales associate working out of the Alexandria, MN office located at 625 Broadway St.
Prior to joining Coldwell Banker Crown Realtors, Barb Dahl has been helping home buyers and home sellers since 1998. With a business growing in the Minneapolis and western suburbs area, Dahl moved to the cabin here in lake country in 2019. Dahl has over 20 years of experience in residential real estate sales.
"We are thrilled to have Barb Dahl join our team! She has a history of proven success in helping her clients around the great state of Minnesota. Barb is an accomplished real estate expert and aligns well with our company culture and values. I am confident her expertise will be an asset to one of our most dynamic markets," said Brandon Johnson, President and CEO of Coldwell Banker Crown Realtors.
Coldwell Banker Crown Realtors located at 625 Broadway Alexandria, MN, can be reached at 320-762-2172. Coldwell Banker Crown Realtors has served Central Minnesota since 1967. Home buyers and sellers continue to benefit from the legacy and experience of Coldwell Banker Crown Realtors. With offices around central Minnesota, we are part of the most experienced and most recognized real estate franchise in North America.
Coldwell Banker Crown Realtors has been an affiliate of the Coldwell Banker System since 1983 and has been serving the Alexandria lakes area since 1967