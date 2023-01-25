(Perham, MN)--Arvig has finalized an agreement to purchase a fiber network that serves about 130 businesses in the city of Alexandria. Arvig acquired the network from ALP Utilities, a community owned municipal utility that provides residential and commercial electric and water services to the Alexandria area.
In a deal finalized Jan. 18, Arvig will assume ownership and management of the network, which includes 77 route miles of fiber throughout the city and another 13 miles of conduit. Arvig will retain all of the network’s existing business customers and continue to provide the usual services without interruption.
The network greatly expands Arvig’s presence in the Alexandria area and Douglas County. Arvig and ALP Utilities say they expect a seamless transition and customers can count on the same high-quality service as before.
“Fiber is at the core of everything we do,” said David Arvig, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Arvig. “This purchase aligns perfectly with our strategic priorities to grow our presence in the Alexandria area and it positions us to provide the same high quality fiber services to both business and residential customers.”
ALP partnered with Runestone Electric Association to build the network in the late 1990s, starting with dial up service and later expanding into fiber for local businesses.
“ALP is excited about this transition as Arvig will be able to increase service to the City of Alexandria,” said Ted Cash, ALP Utilities General Manager. “Arvig shares our commitment to providing affordable and reliable service to the City of Alexandria and the surrounding region. This makes Arvig the ideal organization to take our valued customers to the next level of high-end technology.”
Arvig will notify customers about the transition and provide further details about support.
About Arvig
Headquartered in Perham, Minnesota, Arvig is a local, employee-owned broadband and full-service telecommunications provider. Committed to delivering cutting-edge technology to customers throughout the region, Arvig provides transport services, Ethernet, internet, television, telephone and more. Arvig maintains more than 15,500 miles of fiber throughout Minnesota. For more information, visit arvigbusiness.com.
About ALP Utilities
ALP Utilities is an Alexandria, Minn., community owned municipal utility that provides residential and commercial electric and water services to the Alexandria area. ALP has been serving the Alexandria area for over 130 years with a commitment of affordability, reliability and service excellence. ALP is owned by those we serve and governed by local community members. For more information, visit alputilities.com