(Alexandria, MN)--Anje Smith joins the CYBERsprout team with an entrepreneurial mindset after spending upwards of 21 years in a corporate setting and six years owning/operating two small businesses.
Anje is a sales advocate for future CYBERsprout customers and will begin to arrange CYBERsprout marketing campaigns.
Her past corporate work experience mainly surrounds selling products and services in the financial retirement industry. More recently, Anje has been able to support and advance sustainable growth for two philanthropic ventures.
Anje currently splits her time between the Twin Cities and the Central Lakes area. She loves to travel to visit friends and family all over the United States.