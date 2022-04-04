Alexandria, MN – 4/1/2022- For the fourth consecutive year, ALP Utilities has received national recognition for achieving exceptional electric reliability. The recognition comes from the American Public Power Association (APPA), a trade group that represents more than 2,000 not-for-profit, community-owned electric utilities.
APPA helps electric utilities track power outage and restoration data through its subscription-based eReliability Tracker service. Once per year, APPA’s Reliability Team compares this data to national statistics tracked by the U.S. Energy Information Administration for all types of electric utilities. ALP Utilities was once again in the top 25% of utilities for System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI).
ALP conducts annual reviews of its system to identify areas that may need improvement and performs ongoing maintenance to prevent service interruptions. According to the numbers for 2021, ALP’s average outage time was only 4 minutes, compared to the industry average of 111 minutes. This means that measured over approximately 10,000 electric meters, a customer’s total outage time was about 107 minutes shorter than the national average.
“Once again, public power utilities have demonstrated their commitment to providing highly reliable power to their customers,” said Alex Hofmann, APPA’s Vice President of Technical and Operations Services. “We commend these utilities for their hard work when it comes to keeping the lights on in their communities.”
“We are certainly proud to receive this national recognition. Service reliability is a long-term strategic goal for ALP and this certification is just one way of measuring our successful progress. It is a testament to the leadership of our board and the hard work of all our employees to ensure we continue to offer the highest level of service to the community we serve,” said Ted Cash, General Manager at ALP Utilities.
For more information on ALP and its commitment to reliability, visit alputilities.com.