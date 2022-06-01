Thom Peterson

(Ag Commissioner Thom Peterson courtesy: Minnesota Agriculture Department)

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota’s Rural Finance Authority is making zero-interest loans available to ag producers who suffered storm losses in May, after the latest round of severe weather left widespread damage across Minnesota on Memorial Day. State Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen says low-interest loans will also likely be authorized by U-S-D-A to repair damaged buildings. He also says farmers will probably know in the next month whether they’re in what’s called a “prevent plant” situation due to cold and wet weather plus severe storms, which delayed spring planting. Such a situation could trigger compensation for farmers.

