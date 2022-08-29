Young girl dies in ATV crash in Wabasso

(Wabasso, MN)--Authorities say a seven-year-old girl is identified as the victim of a deadly ATV crash near Wabasso in Redwood County. The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says officers responded to a one-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. Deputies say Addison Knott later died of her injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol is still looking into the cause.

