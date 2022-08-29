(Wabasso, MN)--Authorities say a seven-year-old girl is identified as the victim of a deadly ATV crash near Wabasso in Redwood County. The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says officers responded to a one-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. Deputies say Addison Knott later died of her injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol is still looking into the cause.
Young girl dies in ATV crash late last week in Redwood County
Tags
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Tornado reported in west central Minnesota Sunday evening
- Scott Jensen’s proposal to eliminate income tax would benefit Minnesota’s wealthiest
- Motorcycle crash in Pope County injures man from west central Minnesota
- Insurance claims being denied in Minnesota
- This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in South Dakota
- Woman from Douglas County dies while hiking in Oregon
- Home foreclosures on the rise in Minnesota
- Young girl dies in ATV crash late last week in Redwood County
- Motorcyclist injured in crash with fawn
- One person injured in semi crash near Roscoe in Stearns County