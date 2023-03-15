Boy dies after falling through the ice in north central Minnesota

Authorities say a 6-year-old boy dies after falling through the ice near McGrath over the weekend.  

(McGrath, MN)--A young boy is reportedly dead after falling through ice on a small lake near McGrath in north central Minnesota.  Authorities in Aitkin County say the six-year-old fell into a lake usually used for ice skating on Sunday.  Despite life-saving efforts by family members and first-responders, the boy was declared dead at a local hospital. 

