(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria Area YMCA is hosting the Y’s annual Healthy Kids Day® on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Alexandria Area YMCA. This free, annual event, features a variety of family-friendly activities to encourage healthy kids, healthy families and a healthy start to the summer season.
“It is so important for kids to stay active over the summer, both physically and mentally,” said Alishia Allebach, Youth & Family Coordinator, Alexandria Area YMCA. “At the Y, we believe in providing resources to families to ensure that their children have access to what they need to reach their full potential, no matter the time of year. Healthy Kids Day is a fun, free community-wide event that encourages families to take advantage of all the great summer resources that the Y has to offer.”
Healthy Kids Day’s mission is to turn fun and play into lifelong memories. Featured activities include prize bags, open swimming and water slide, bouncy house, open gym, minute to win it games, door prizes and community table hosts who specialize in all things kids.
YMCA Healthy Kids Day community sponsors and table hosts are vital partners in the success of this vibrant event. Healthy Kids Day is sponsored by the Alexandria Area YMCA and Alomere Health.
For more information, contact Alishia Allebach at (320) 834-9622 or email aallebach@alexandriamca.com or visit alexandriaymca.com.