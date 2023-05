Officials say that purple shows County State Aid Highways (CSAH) 82 and 45 detour for passenger vehicles only. They say this will be Latoka Drive on the west which turns into County Road 90 and then becomes Willow Drive at the end of the detour on the east. Meanwhile, they say that the green shows the detour for truck traffic. Officials say there will be many detour signs up near that area. (Picture courtesy: Douglas County Public Works)