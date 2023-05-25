(Alexandria, MN)--Douglas County Public Works has now confirmed that work will begin on the YMCA Roundabout project on Wednesday, May 31. They say that County State Aid Highway 82 will be closed beginning Wednesday.
Officials say that purple (see map) shows County State Aid Highways (CSAH) 82 and 45 detour for passenger vehicles only. This will be Latoka Drive on the west which turns into County Road 90 and then becomes Willow Drive at the end of the detour on the east.
They also say that green shows the detour for truck traffic. Officials say there will be many detour signs up for people to follow. Officials urge you to drive carefully near the area.
For more on the project go to: https://dcpw.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=e88d1b5357854a919c7d107c0bfcbef3.