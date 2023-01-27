YMCA the winner of the Gratitude on Repeat for this year

Chris Uhde (R), General Sales Manager, of Leighton Broadcasting presents to Jackie Peters (L) the award of the Gratitude on Repeat to the YMCA.  Also, pictured is Kathleen Kaley, (C) sales representative, from Leighton Broadcasting.

(Alexandria, MN)--Leighton Broadcasting has been asking listeners to nominate a local non-profit once again this year to be our winner of the Gratitude on Repeat Award.  The winning nonprofit this year is the YMCA of Alexandria as they received the most nomination this year.  Executive Director Jackie Peters says she was thrilled to learn that the YMCA won this year. 

Jackie Peters from the YMCA discusses her reaction on winning this year

Peters say there a lot of new things in store for 2023 including a busy February. 

Jackie Peters talks about what's new at the YMCA in 2023

The YMCA will receive a free radio schedule on our three radio stations in the Alexandria market

