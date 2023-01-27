(Alexandria, MN)--Leighton Broadcasting has been asking listeners to nominate a local non-profit once again this year to be our winner of the Gratitude on Repeat Award. The winning nonprofit this year is the YMCA of Alexandria as they received the most nomination this year. Executive Director Jackie Peters says she was thrilled to learn that the YMCA won this year.
Peters say there a lot of new things in store for 2023 including a busy February.
The YMCA will receive a free radio schedule on our three radio stations in the Alexandria market