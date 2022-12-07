Xcel Energy is withdrawing their request for rate spike

(Courtesy: Xcel Energy)

(St. Paul, MN)--Xcel Energy is withdrawing a highly contested request for a 122-million dollar rate increase after reaching a compromise with state regulators.  The increase was intended to recoup costs after massive storm damage.  The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission has unanimously accepted an alternative plan from the Minneapolis-based company.  The complicated plan involves changes in accounting for certain costs and revenues. 

