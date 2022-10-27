(Granite Falls, MN)--Xcel Energy and a demolition crew will demolish the Minnesota Valley Generating Plant in Granite Falls today. (Thursday) The company, along with city officials, are honoring the history of this regional icon and the employees and retirees who successfully operated the plant as it played an important role in serving the community. City leaders and Xcel Energy leadership will be on-site during the event.
Xcel Energy’s Minnesota Valley Generating Plant, located in Granite Falls, Minnesota, was a critical source of energy in the region for over 60 years. As the company moves to new, cleaner energy technologies, Xcel Energy retired the plant and contracted Veit to demolish the building as part of the final phase of its closure.
The plant produced electricity for farms and towns between the Twin Cities and Sioux Falls, South Dakota from the 1930s to the 1990s. The plant was retired in 2009 after it reached the end of its term.