(MINNEAPOLIS, MN)--With a heat wave expected to roll through Minnesota for the next several days, Xcel Energy is encouraging customers to consider ways to save energy and keep their bills low.
There are a number of steps customers can take to save energy, including:
- Use blinds or curtains to regulate the temperature in your home – close them on hot days to keep the heat out.
- Make sure exterior doors are fully closed – Exterior doors that are left cracked open or not latched can lead to a loss of cooling in the home.
- Use ceiling fans to your advantage – Ceiling fans use less energy than air conditioning and can help cool a room during warmer days and should run counter-clockwise in the summer to circulate cooler air.
- Have air conditioner coils cleaned – Cleaned and maintained air conditioners improve efficiency and help save energy.
- Upgrade your thermostat – A programable thermostat will let you set the temperature in your home to use less energy when you’re away. A smart thermostat will allow you to control the temperature when you’re away.
More information on ways to save energy can be found at xcelenergy.com/tips.