Xcel Energy

(Courtesy: Xcel Energy)

(Minneapolis, MN)--Minnesota-based Xcel Energy says it is the first energy company in the U-S to add all-electric bucket trucks to its fleet. The trucks have one electric source for the drive train and one for the lift mechanism. Officials say they have a 135-mile driving range and the ability to operate the bucket for a full day on a single charge. C-E-O Bob Frenzel says Xcel’s goal is to provide 100 percent carbon-free electricity by 2050.

