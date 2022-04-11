(UNDATED) -- As spring and summer approach, Xcel Energy is reminding customers to be prepared. Xcel’s John Marshall says before severe weather strikes, it’s a good idea to put together a home emergency kit, which include, “flashlights, batteries…back-up phone chargers, bottled water,” and “non-perishable foods.” Marshall also says if power outages occur, it’s important for customers to have access to the most recent updates about their power restoration.
You can check with your local power provider for the latest on outages.