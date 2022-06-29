(Granite Falls, MN)--Xcel Energy is holding their final tour of a retired coal plant on Wednesday, June 29 in Granite Falls at 10 a.m. The Xcel Energy Minnesota Valley Generating Plant is located at 4064 Highway 212 East in Granite Falls.
The plant was retired in 2009 after decades of serving the energy needs for our customers in the region. The company, along with retired employees and city officials, is conducting a final tour of the plant to honor its history and impact on the local economy as well as the part it played to deliver reliable energy to customers across the region.
The plant is scheduled to go under demolition later this year. Xcel Energy’s Special Construction workforce contracted Veit to conduct the demolition project. This final phase of the plant’s closure will include cleanup of hazardous materials prior to the demolition work. The preparation work began last fall and is ongoing.
Following demolition, Xcel Energy will retain much of the site and the area will be backfilled, graded and seeded for restoration to a vegetated area. The company’s Minnesota Valley substations will continue to serve as a critical energy hub for the electric grid, delivering clean energy to power towns and local farms.
Officials say the plant produced electricity for farms and towns between the Twin Cities and Sioux Falls, South Dakota from the 1930s to the 1990s. The plant was a key source of electricity during periods of high electrical demand from the 1990s into the 2000s prior to its retirement.