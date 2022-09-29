Xcel Energy helping to restore power in Florida following Hurricane Ian

(Courtesy: Xcel Energy)

(Minneapolis, MN)--Minnesota-based Xcel Energy is sending around 270 contract workers to Florida to help restore power knocked out by Hurricane Ian. The line workers are from Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Michigan, New Mexico, and Texas. Xcel Energy is part of a nationwide mutual aid program that assists other electric companies following major storms that cause significant outages. More than a million residents along Florida’s Gulf Coast lost power right after the storm made landfall.

Tags