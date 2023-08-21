(Undated)--Xcel's Energy's Theo Keith says one way to save on air conditioning costs during this heat wave is to install a programmable thermostat. He says it "raises the temperature when the house is empty, lowers it back down to a comfortable level when everyone comes home." He also says that another thing people can do is to "turn their ceiling fans counterclockwise." He says that will "circulate cool air from the bottom of the room up to the top."
Keith goes on to say that it makes a room feel up to eight degrees cooler, without running air conditioning.
The National Weather Service says the heat index in Alexandria could hit 96 degrees on Tuesday.