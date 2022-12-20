(Minneapolis, MN)--As we head into the holiday weekend and a cold front is expected to sweep through the Upper Midwest, Xcel Energy is reminding customers it offers tips and programs to help them manage their energy use and save on their energy bills. We also encourage customers to reach out if they’re having trouble paying their energy bills, so we can help with payment plans or connect them to energy assistance programs that can help.
We understand losing power can be a major inconvenience for customers, so we plan and prepare for weather that may cause outages. Xcel Energy is putting operational plans in place to make sure key employees, including line workers, are available and crews are ready to safely restore electric service to customers as quickly as possible if weather impacts their service.
Take steps to save
While natural gas continues to be the most affordable way to heat a home, with wholesale natural gas prices higher than usual nationwide, it’s a good time to consider ways to conserve energy as we head into the heating season.
Here are ways customers can save energy and money this winter:
- Lower your thermostat a few degrees, ideally to 68 degrees or lower.
- Adjust your programmable thermostat to automatically lower the temperature while you are away or while you sleep.
- During daylight hours, open drapes and blinds to maximize heat from direct sunlight. To retain heat, keep them closed when it is dark.
- Run ceiling fans in a clockwise direction to push warm air down from the ceiling, adding comfort and savings.
- Keep interior doors open to help circulate air more freely and maintain constant heating levels.
Find more ways to save on the energy savings tips page on xcelenergy.com. Customers can also learn more about programs, incentives and rebates that can help make homes and businesses more energy efficient.
Customers are encouraged to contact us if they’re having trouble paying their bill. We can provide options like payment plans and energy assistance programs. Customers can learn more about energy assistance programs and resources on the website or by calling1-800-895-4999.