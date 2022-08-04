(Minneapolis, MN)-- Xcel Energy crews continue to work to restore power to customers as quickly as possible after a line of storms swept across the area late Tuesday night creating widespread damage to trees, poles and power lines.
Approximately 139,000 customers experienced outages and more than 90% have been restored as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. They expect some harder hit areas being restored today. (Thursday) Visit xcelenergy.com/outages_and_emergencies to find the number of customers currently affected.
More than 900 employees and contractors are in the field working to restore power, coming from across the region to help. Xcel Energy knows losing power is hard and we thank customers for their patience and support of our crews.
Xcel Energy says that customers who are experiencing outages should check for damage to their mast, which is the electric service connection to their home. If a mast is damaged, a licensed electrician must make repairs and it must be inspected before service can be restored. More information can be found at xcelenergy.com/outages_and_emergencies/mast_damage.