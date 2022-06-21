(Garfield, MN)-- On Monday afternoon, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received an emergency 911 call from Pro-Ag Farmers Co-Op in Garfield. It was reported that a male party fell off a ladder on the back of a semi-trailer approximately 8-10 feet from the ground and struck his head.
Deputies arrived on scene minutes later and found the male party was unconscious. The male party was breathing and had a pulse. Deputies and the Garfield first responders continued to monitor the patient while North Ambulance was responding, and Life Link was also dispatched to the scene.
North Ambulance arrived on scene and took over patient care while deputies set up a landing zone for Life Link. Once the patient was stable enough to be transported, he was taken by Life Link. Authorities say the victim information is being withheld at this time.
Douglas County Deputies want to thank Garfield First Responders, North Ambulance, and Life Link for their assistance on scene.