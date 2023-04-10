(Detroit Lakes, MN)--MnDOT says that starting today (Monday) crews will begin work at the new Highway 29 overpass near Glenwood. Initial traffic impacts will be minimal; however, motorists may encounter occasional lane closures on Highway 55, under the bridge, in the coming weeks.
Construction of the Highway 29 overpass was completed in October 2022, and crews are returning this spring to finish final painting of the bridge. This will include grinding the concrete and adding a special surface finish. In addition to painting, crews will also perform additional storm sewer repairs. The work is expected to take approximately one month to complete.
For more information about the project, visit the project website: mndot.gov/d4/projects/glenwoodoverpass.
For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.