Authorities say woman likely a victim of hit-and-run

Brainerd, MN)--Authorities say a woman who's body was found laying on a road near Brainerd was likely a victim of a hit-and-run. The woman has been identified as Angela McClelland, and her body was discovered early Sunday morning near the intersection of Legend Lane and Killian Road in Fort Ripley Township. Police say they are looking to speak to anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area around the time of her death. The investigation is currently ongoing.

