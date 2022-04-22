(Wilkin County, MN) -- A woman killed in a Wilkin County crash with a semi is being identified. Authorities say Martha Johnson was driving a Jeep Wednesday on Highway 210 near Highway Nine when she spun out and crossed the center line. The Jeep collided with a semi coming the other way. Authorities say semi driver Bradley Griggs wasn't hurt.
Woman killed in crash with semi in western Minnesota identified
