Wilkin County

(Courtesy: MnDOT)

(Wilkin County, MN)  --  A woman killed in a Wilkin County crash with a semi is being identified.  Authorities say Martha Johnson was driving a Jeep Wednesday on Highway 210 near Highway Nine when she spun out and crossed the center line.  The Jeep collided with a semi coming the other way.  Authorities say semi driver Bradley Griggs wasn't hurt.

Tags