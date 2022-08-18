Woman killed in area UTV crash is identified

(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has identified the rider killed in a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) crash in west central Minnesota. Officials say 39-year-old Jennifer Lynn Craig of Alexandria was killed on Tuesday evening in the crash. According to the report, the UTV driven by Craig rolled over into the ditch, trapping her underneath the machine. Witnesses were able to pull the UTV off Craig and attempted to save her, but she died at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation.