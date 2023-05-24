(Crow Wing County, MN)--Authorities say a 22-year-old woman was pulled from the Mississippi River Tuesday after her vehicle went into the water north of Brainerd. According to the report, a vehicle left the roadway and went into the water where the river begins to widen into Rice Lake by the bridge.
Law enforcement officers reportedly gathered around an opening in the tree-line next to the Mississippi River when a Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office boat arrived on scene. The driver was pulled from the vehicle by a few good Samaritan’s.
Officials say the woman was treated by an ambulance crew at the scene.