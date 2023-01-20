(Swift County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says a woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Minnesota Highway 9 near Benson in Swift County. According to the report, Sarah Jean Curtiss, 21, of Palisade, was taken to CentraCare — Benson Hospital for treatment.
Two other drivers, Shawn Phillip Stoll, 45, of Benson, and Michael John Thompson, 39, of Clara City, were not injured in the crash.
The State Patrol says all three drivers were wearing their seatbelts. The roads were snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.
The crash caused the roadway to be close for several hours on Thursday due to the crash blocking the roadway.