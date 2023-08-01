(Belgrade, MN)--Authorities say a woman is injured after falling out of a side-by-side ATV near Belgrade. The woman had to be airlifted to the hospital. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was reportedly called to Crow River Township on Friday on reports that a passenger in a side-by-side ATV had fallen out while the ATV was doing about 50 miles per hour.
Authorities say that 35-year-old Holly Breitbach was riding on County Road 13 in an ATV driven by 35-year-old Matthew Breitbach. The victim reportedly believed her seat belt was stuck in the door, opened it, and the wind caught the door forcing her to fall out.
Breitbach was taken to Paynesville Hospital and later flown by Life Link Helicopter to an unknown hospital.
Her current condition is not known.