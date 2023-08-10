(Freeport, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says a woman from central Minnesota is injured following a two-vehicle crash. According to the report, the crash took place at the intersection of County Road 167 and Long Lake Road northwest of Freeport.
Authorities say a pickup truck driven by Brian Nightingale, 34, of Holdingford, was stopped on Lake Road, then entered the intersection and collided with a car heading south on County Road 167. The driver of the car, Dorothy Austing, 80, of Freeport, was taken to Melrose Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.