(Perham, MN)--Officials say a standoff near Perham ended with the discovery of a woman's body. On Monday, law enforcement officers in Otter Tail County were informed that a man had hurt a woman at a residence near Big Pine Lake. Nearby residents were evacuated while the SWAT team and Otter Tail County Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene. The man was eventually taken into custody, and officers found the woman dead inside the home.
The circumstances of her death are not yet clear. An investigation is ongoing.